Corporate Deal

KKR & Co. has agreed to acquire Emera Inc.’s indirect minority equity interest in the Labrador Island Link. KKR was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team that included partners Shamus Crosby and Breen Haire. Counsel information for Nova Scotia, Canada-based Emera was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

May 29, 2024, 10:22 AM

nature of claim: /