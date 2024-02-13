Corporate Deal

Martin Marietta Materials has agreed to acquire 20 active aggregates operations in five different states from affiliates of Blue Water Industries for $2.1 billion in cash. The transaction, announced Feb. 12, is expected to close later this year. Raleigh, North Carolina-based Marietta Materials was advised by a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team led by partners Robert I. Townsend III, George F. Schoen and Matthew G. Jones. Blue Water Industries was represented by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. The Wachtell Lipton team was led by partner John L. Robinson.

February 13, 2024, 10:28 AM

