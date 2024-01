Corporate Deal

BrightSpring Health Services Inc., a home and community-based health care services platform, filed with the SEC on Jan. 2 to list its shares on the Nasdaq. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Louisville, Kentucky-based company is advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partners Sunny Cheong and Joseph Kaufman. The underwriters, led by Goldman Sachs Group, are represented by Latham & Watkins partners Marc Jaffe and Ian Schuman.

Health Care

January 03, 2024, 7:58 AM

nature of claim: /