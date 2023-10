Corporate Deal

Cybersecurity firm NANO Corp. has secured $4.2 million in a seed funding round led by G+D Ventures, with participation from Elaia Partners, Cyber K1 and Inovia Capital Precede Fund I. Paris-based NANO was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Jean-Gabriel Griboul. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

