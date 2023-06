Corporate Deal

Transom Capital Group has acquired Aden & Anais Inc., a designer and manufacturer of infant products. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based Transom Capital was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Aden & Anais, which is based in New York, was represented by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Christopher Harding.

