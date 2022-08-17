Corporate Deal

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman; and Morris Kandinov LLP are representing the Special Opportunities Fund Inc. in connection with its litigation over the dissolution of special purpose acquisition company FAST Acquisition Corp. In 2021, FAST Acquisition announced its de-SPAC merger with Fertitta Entertainment Inc., a holding company of Golden Nugget Gaming and restaurant chain operator Landry's. Subsequently, Fertitta terminated the agreement and agreed to pay FAST a breakup fee of up to $33 million.

August 17, 2022, 9:15 AM