Danaher has agreed to acquire Abcam plc, a protein research tools provider, for approximately $5.7 billion. The transaction, announced Aug. 28, is expected to close in the middle of 2024. Cambridge, United Kingdom-based Abcam was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by London-based corporate partners Robbie McLaren, Richard Butterwick, Anna Ngo and Jennifer Gascoyne. Davis Polk & Wardwell represented Lazard Ltd. and Morgan Stanley, acting as financial advisers to Abcam. The Davis Polk corporate team included partner Phillip R. Mills. Counsel information for Danaher, which is based in Washington D.C., was not immediately available.

August 29, 2023, 7:00 AM

