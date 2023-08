Corporate Deal

White & Case has guided Citigroup, Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC and JPMorgan Chase in the underwriting of a debt offering worth $2 billion. The issuance was announced Aug. 21 by Almarai Company, a Riyadh, Saudi Arabia-based dairy company. The White & Case team included partners Debashis Dey and Xuan Jin.

August 22, 2023, 11:56 AM

