Corporate Deal

Solarity, a leading provider of automated clinical data processing solutions for acute and ambulatory healthcare providers, announced that it has received a strategic growth investment from TA Associates, a leading global private equity firm. Solarity management and existing private equity partner BV Investment Partners will both roll substantial ownership stakes. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Boston-based TA was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Sean Kramer and Jared Maher. Counsel information for BV and Solarity was not immediately available.

Health Care

June 06, 2024, 10:03 AM

