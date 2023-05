Corporate Deal

Private equity firm One Equity Partners has secured $1 billion after announcing the close of a continuation fund co-led by AlpInvest Partners, a subsidiary of global investment firm Carlyle, and HarbourVest Partners. New York-based One Equity was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. AlpInvest, which is based in London, was represented by Ropes & Gray. HarbourVest Partners was counseled by Debevoise & Plimpton.

Investment Firms

May 12, 2023, 7:54 AM

