Stanley Black & Decker has agreed to sell STANLEY Infrastructure, the company's attachment and handheld hydraulic tools business, to Epiroc AB for $760 million in a deal guided by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. New Britain, Connecticut-based Stanley Black & Decker was represented by a Skadden Arps team including partners Sean Doyle, Bruce Goldner, Alec Jarvis, Erica Schohn and David Wales. Counsel information for Epiroc, which is based in Sweden, was not immediately available.

December 18, 2023, 11:53 AM

