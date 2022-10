Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Odyssey Investment Partners has agreed to acquire Magna Legal Services, a litigation support services provider, from CIVC Partners LP. The transaction, announced Oct. 19, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Odyssey Investment is advised by Latham & Watkins. Magna Legal Services, which is based in Philadelphia, is represented by a Ropes & Gray team.

Legal Services - Mid-Size Law

October 20, 2022, 10:26 AM