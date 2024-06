Corporate Deal

Semperis, a pioneer in identity-driven cyber resilience, announced it secured $125 million in growth financing from J.P. Morgan and Hercules Capital. Hercules Capital was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Dan Van Fleet and Haim Zaltzman. Counsel information for J.P. Morgan and Hoboken, New Jersey-based Semperis was not immediately available.

June 24, 2024, 9:46 AM

