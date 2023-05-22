Corporate Deal

Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling announced a proposed merger in a deal guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Davis Polk & Wardwell. The transaction, announced May 21, is subject to a vote of the partners of each of the respective firms. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Allen & Overy was represented by a Simpson Thacher team including partners Jihyun Chung, Eric Swedenburg and Anthony Vernace. Shearman & Sterling, which is based in New York, was represented by Davis Polk partners William Aaronson and Lee Hochbaum.

Legal Services

May 22, 2023, 7:25 AM

nature of claim: /