NWTN Inc., a Dubai-based mobility technology firm, has agreed to make a $500 million investment in China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group, the electric vehicle arm of China Evergrande Group. The transaction, announced Aug. 15, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. China Evergrande, which is based in Guangzhou, China, was represented by a Baker McKenzie team that included partners Christina Lee, Lawrence Lee, Brian Wong and Simon Leung. Counsel information for NWTN was not immediately available.

August 21, 2023, 1:42 PM

