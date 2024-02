Corporate Deal

Reed Smith advised Microsoft on its minority stake investment in leading Mistral AI, an AI start-up company. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Reed Smith team included partners Carl Cicco, Guilain Hippolyte, Severine Martel and Michael Young. Mistral AI, which is based in Paris, was represented by an Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe team including partner Benjamin Cichostepski-Lesage.

Technology

February 06, 2024, 1:38 PM

