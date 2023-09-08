Corporate Deal

Brand Engagement Network Inc., an artificial intelligence firm focused on providing personalized human-like AI avatars, is going public via SPAC merger with DHC Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger and PIPE financing, Brand Engagement will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $398 million. Brand Engagement, which is based in Jackson, Wyoming, was represented by a Haynes and Boone team led by partner David McCombs. DHC Acquisition was advised by Cooley.

