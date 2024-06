Corporate Deal

MasterBrand Inc. was counseled by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in a debt issuance valued at $1.45 billion. The notes come due 2032. Underwriters for the issuance, including J.P. Morgan Chase and Co., were advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The Simpson Thacher team included partners David Azarkh, John O'Connell and William Sheehan.

Banking & Financial Services

June 28, 2024, 9:12 AM