Corporate Deal

Enstar Group Ltd., a global insurance group, announced that it has agreed to repurchase over 1.5 million of non-voting convertible ordinary shares of Enstar held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for an aggregate $341 million. The transaction is scheduled to close on March 28, 2023. Canada Pension Plan was advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partners Kevin Schmidt and Nick Potter. Counsel information for Enstar, which is based in Bermuda, was not immediately available.

Insurance

March 27, 2023, 8:04 AM

