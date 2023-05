Corporate Deal

John Henry Foster Minnesota Inc., a portfolio company of High Road Capital Partners, announced its acquisition of automation manufacturer DevLinks Ltd. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based High Road was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner William Stewart. Counsel information for DevLinks, which is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois, was not immediately available.

May 04, 2023, 11:29 AM

