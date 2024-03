Corporate Deal

New Mountain Capital has agreed to make an investment in Grant Thornton in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based New Mountain was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Hunton Andrews Kurth. Grant Thornton, which is based in Chicago, was represented by Vedder Price and a Dechert team. Mayer Brown acted as legal counsel to Grant Thornton’s partnership board.

Investment Firms

March 18, 2024, 11:42 AM

