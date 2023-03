Corporate Deal

Greenberg Traurig counseled Dutch Voortman Group in connection with the sale of its steel construction division to construction company Severfield plc. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Greenberg Traurig team was led by shareholder Thedoor Melchers. Counsel information for Severfield, which is based in the United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 22, 2023, 9:55 AM

