Corporate Deal

Silver Hill Energy Partners has signed definitive agreements with Liberty Resources II, a privately-held, Denver-based oil and gas company, to acquire Liberty's interests in oil and gas properties, rights and related assets in North Dakota and 100% of Liberty Midstream Solutions, a midstream oil and gas company. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based Silver Hill was advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Liberty was represented by Latham & Watkins.

Energy

February 01, 2024, 2:20 PM

nature of claim: /