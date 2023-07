Corporate Deal

Private equity investment firm Golden Gate Capital has agreed to acquire a majority equity stake in high voltage power infrastructure designer and manufacturer DMC Power from Bridgepoint Group plc. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Golden Gate was advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partner Jeremy Veit. Bridgepoint Group was represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell.

July 03, 2023, 10:22 AM

