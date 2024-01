Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Golden Gate Capital announced the recapitalization of Virginia-based lawn care company G. Grattan LLC d/b/a as Virginia Green. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Golden Gate was advised by Ropes & Gray and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partner Jeremy Veit. G. Grattan was represented by Williams Mullen.

Business Services

January 04, 2024, 11:45 AM

