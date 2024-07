Corporate Deal

RGreen Invest, together with For Talents has agreed to place a 190 million euro ($208 million) joint investment in renewable energy company Belenergia SpA. Milan-based Belenergia was represented by Liedekerke and a Watson Farley & Williams team including partners Guillaume Pouyet and Eugenio Tranchino. Jones Day partner David Swinburne advised For Talents. Counsel information for RGreen Invest was not immediately available

Renewable Energy

July 17, 2024, 1:37 PM