Corporate Deal

Private equity firm FFL Partners has agreed to sell its investment in Ovarro to industrial company Indicor. Financial terms were not disclosed. FFL was represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team including partners Philip Coletto, Thomas Spencer and Neil Townsend. Counsel information for Indicor was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 10, 2024, 9:01 AM