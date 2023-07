Corporate Deal

Norton Rose Fulbright has guided Greek Electricity Transmission System Operator (IPTO) in connection with its 2 billion euro ($2.2 billion) transcontinental subsea electricity interconnection project, linking Greece with Cyprus and Israel. The Norton Rose team was led by partner Vassilis Koroxenidis.

Renewable Energy

July 10, 2023, 7:41 AM

