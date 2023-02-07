Corporate Deal

Medical product manufacturer Invacare Corp. has voluntarily initiated a Chapter 11 proceeding in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas after entering a restructuring support agreement and $104 million secured term loan credit facility with Highbridge Capital Management and its affiliates. New York-based Highbridge Capital is advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partner Damian S. Schaible. Counsel information for Invacare Corp., which is based in Elyria, Ohio, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 07, 2023, 8:29 AM