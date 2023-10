Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has counseled Gateway 21 Ltd., the investment arm of the Ashlar Block Group, in obtaining authorization from the Financial Conduct Authority to operate as an MiFID investment firm. London-based Gateway 21 was advised by Latham & Watkins London-based fintech partners Stuart Davis and Christian McDermott.

