Corporate Deal

Nextracker Inc., a solar tracker technology provider, registered with the SEC on Jan. 13 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Fremont, California-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Sidley Austin partners Sharon Flanagan, Samir Gandhi and Lindsey Smith. The underwriters, led by Barclays, BofA Securities, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase, are represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati partners Robert Day and Melissa Rick.