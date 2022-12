Corporate Deal

Albers Aerospace has acquired Garrett Container Systems Inc., a manufacturer of aluminum storage and shipping containers, in a deal guided by DLA Piper. Financial terms were not disclosed. McKinney, Texas-based Albers was advised by a DLA Piper team that included partners Jeffrey Houle, Brad Jorgensen and Thomas Pilkerton. Counsel information for Accident, Maryland-based Garrett Container was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 12, 2022, 11:20 AM