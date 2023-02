Corporate Deal

Marlin Equity Partners announced that it has completed a growth investment in OpenAsset Enterprises, a digital asset management platform. The transaction closed in Jan. 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based Marlin Equity was advised by a Paul Hastings team that includes partners Anu Balasubramanian, Jamie Holdoway, Jason Raeburn and Jiten Tank. Counsel information for OpenAsset was not immediately available.

Technology

February 01, 2023, 8:33 AM