Corporate Deal

UL Solutions has sold Fime and its payments testing business to an affiliate of Gallant Capital Partners in a deal guided by Baker McKenzie; Kirkland & Ellis; and Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth. Financial terms were not disclosed. UL Solutions was represented by Baker McKenzie. Los Angeles-based Gallant Capital was advised by Stradling Yocca and a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Emmanuel Enrici and Vincent Ponsonnaille.

Technology

May 09, 2024, 11:49 AM

