Corporate Deal

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher advised Arlington Capital Partners and Tyto Athene LLC on Tyto's acquisition of MindPoint Group, a provider of end-to-end managed cybersecurity services. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Gibson Dunn team included partners Evan D'Amico and Andrew Herman. Counsel for McLean, Virginia-based MindPoint was not immediately available.

Cybersecurity

June 06, 2024, 9:47 AM

nature of claim: /