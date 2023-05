Corporate Deal

Leonard Green & Partners (LCP) has agreed to invest in Hub International in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Financial terms were not disclosed. LCP was advised by Latham & Watkins. Hub International, which is based in Chicago, was represented by a Simpson Thacher team led by partners Naveed Anwar and Atif Azher.

Insurance

May 01, 2023, 11:32 AM

