ESH Acquisition Corp., a blank check company focused on the entertainment, sports and hospitality sectors, filed with the SEC on June 13 for a $100 million IPO. The SPAC, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, was advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher partner Sean Ewen. The underwriters, led by I-Bankers Securities, were represented by Shearman & Sterling.

June 16, 2023, 3:51 PM

