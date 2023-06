Corporate Deal

Hess Midstream Operations LP, a subsidiary of Hess Midstream LP, has agreed to repurchase approximately $100 million of Class B common stocks from affiliates of Hess Corporation and Global Infrastructure Partners. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher represented Hess Midstream LP's conflicts committee. The Gibson Dunn team was led by partner Hillary Holmes.

