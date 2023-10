Corporate Deal

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts rejects $7.8 billion unsolicited offer by Choice Hotels. The transaction was announced Oct. 17. Wyndham is advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Rockville, Maryland-based Choice Hotels is represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Danielle Scalzo and Adam Turteltaub.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

October 18, 2023, 5:43 PM

nature of claim: /