Corporate Deal

Apprentice.io, a molecule to medicine platform provider, has secured $65 million in a funding round led by ICONIQ Growth, with participation from existing investors Alkeon Capital Management and Insight Partners. New York-based Insight Partners was counseled by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partner Matthew Guercio. Counsel information for Apprentice.io, which is based in Jersey City, New Jersey, was not immediately available.

Technology

March 22, 2023, 10:19 AM

