Corporate Deal

Mubadala Capital and SailGP, the global racing championship, have announced a strategic investment to launch a new SailGP team to represent Brazil. Mubadala was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Patrick Mitchell and Jonathan Solomon. Counsel information for London-based SailGP was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

June 24, 2024, 11:38 AM

nature of claim: /