Corporate Deal

AstraZeneca, Keymed Biosciences Inc. and Lepu Biopharma Co. announced a $1.1 billion partnership for a joint licensing agreement for an antibody drug conjugate. Under the license agreement, AstraZeneca will be responsible for the development and manufacturing of the drug globally. Cambridge, United Kingdom-based AstraZeneca was represented by Covington & Burling partners Winsome Cheung and Gregor Frizzell. Keymed Biosciences, based in Chengtu, China, was advised by a Sidley Austin team led by partners Stephen Abreu and James Lu.