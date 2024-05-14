Corporate Deal

AbbVie and Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals have announced a collaboration and option-to-license agreement to develop next-generation therapies for psychiatric disorders. The transaction, announced May 13, will provide Gilgamesh with an upfront payment of $65 million and up to $1.95 billion in aggregate option fees and milestones. New York-based Gilgamesh was advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by partner Hannah England. Counsel information for AbbVie, which is based in Chicago, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 14, 2024, 9:58 AM

nature of claim: /