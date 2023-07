Corporate Deal

UBM Development AG, a real estate development and construction services firm, was counseled by DLA Piper in a bond offering valued at 50 million euros ($56 million). The DLA Piper team was led by partner Christian Temmel. Wolf Theiss represented the underwriters, M.M.Warburg & CO and Raiffeisen Bank International AG. The Wolf Theiss team included partner Claus Schneider.

Real Estate

July 17, 2023, 9:23 AM

