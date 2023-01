Corporate Deal

CORE Industrial Partners, through its portfolio company Saylite, announced that it has acquired LED lighting products manufacturer Vantage Lighting. The deal closed at the end of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based CORE Industrial was advised by Norton Rose Fulbright. Vantage Lighting, which is based in Rumford, Rhode Island, was represented by a Gennari Aronson LLP team.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 05, 2023, 8:17 AM