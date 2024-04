Corporate Deal

Eye care provider EyeCare Partners was counseled by Kirkland & Ellis in a debt offering valued at $275 million. Davis Polk & Wardwell served as legal counsel to the administrative agent and to Macquarie Capital, acting as the initial lender in connection with the new money in the transaction. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher advised an ad hoc group of 1L holders and Dechert guided an ad hoc group of 2L holders.

Health Care

April 22, 2024, 10:18 AM

