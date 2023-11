Corporate Deal

Hengeler Mueller has guided Vitesco Technologies, an automotive supplier for drivetrain and powertrain technologies, in connection with a public tender offer by Schaeffler to merge. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Hengeler Mueller team was led by partner Simon Patrick Link. Counsel information for Germany-based Schaeffler AG was not immediately available.

