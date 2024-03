Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has counseled the representatives of the initial purchasers in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $316 million. The issuance was announced Mar. 6 by San Diego-based Tandem Diabetes Care, an insulin delivery and diabetes technology company. The Davis Polk capital markets team included partner Stephen A. Byeff. The notes come due 2029.

Technology

March 12, 2024, 1:06 PM

