Corporate Deal

Boursorama SA, an online banking platform and subsidiary of Societe Generale, was counseled by Hogan Lovells in a debt offering valued at approximately 10 billion euros ($10 billion). The Hogan Lovells team was led by partners Laura Asbati and Sharon Lewis. Underwriters for the issuance included Societe Generale, also advised by Hogan Lovells.

Banking & Financial Services

November 28, 2022, 6:52 AM