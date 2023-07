Corporate Deal

Arkansas Teacher Retirement System has placed a $25 million equity investment in Westrock Coffee Co. Little Rock, Arkansas-based Westrock Coffee was represented by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team including partner Brandon Price. Counsel information for Arkansas Teacher Retirement System was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 19, 2023, 10:29 AM

